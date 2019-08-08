Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Travelers Companies (TRV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV):

8/1/2019 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2019 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $160.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $146.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2019 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $147.11 price target on the stock.

TRV opened at $147.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,530,448.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $1,017,809.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,887.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,899 shares of company stock worth $6,189,059. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

