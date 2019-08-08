Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Autoliv (ALV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) recently:

8/1/2019 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/22/2019 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Autoliv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – Autoliv was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 350,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,583. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Autoliv by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Autoliv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

