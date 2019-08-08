Research Analysts Set Expectations for Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick expects that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodrich Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.50.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4,265.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

