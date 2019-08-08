Research Analysts Set Expectations for Astronics Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astronics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATRO. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Astronics stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $914.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.44. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26.

In other news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $516,870 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,601,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 111,735 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at $2,978,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 64.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 85,218 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,361,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.