Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro-Med Systems had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

Repro-Med Systems stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 5,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Repro-Med Systems has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Repro-Med Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

