Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of TRIG stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. Renewables Infrastructure Group has a one year low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 128.80 ($1.68). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

