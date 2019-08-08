RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) and Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Head to Head Comparison

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) and Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of RENAULT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Continental shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RENAULT S A/ADR and Continental’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENAULT S A/ADR $67.81 billion 0.25 $3.90 billion $2.87 4.02 Continental $52.44 billion 0.52 $3.42 billion $1.71 7.92

RENAULT S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Continental. RENAULT S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

RENAULT S A/ADR has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RENAULT S A/ADR and Continental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RENAULT S A/ADR 1 2 1 1 2.40 Continental 2 6 1 0 1.89

Profitability

This table compares RENAULT S A/ADR and Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENAULT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Continental 6.16% 15.19% 6.72%

Dividends

RENAULT S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Continental pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. RENAULT S A/ADR pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RENAULT S A/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

RENAULT S A/ADR beats Continental on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands. The company also sells powertrains and used vehicles, as well as spare parts; and provides various services, including collecting commissions for loans, sales financing, rental, maintenance, and service contracts. In addition, it offers finance for the purchasing inventories of new and used vehicles, and replacement parts; designs, produces, and sells converted vehicles; provides Renault EASY CONNECT for Fleet, a connected service for business users; and produces driving aids, such as steering-wheel mounted accelerators and brakes, multifunction remote control units to operate indicators, lights and horns, pedal transfers, etc., as well as manual or electric swivel seats. It also exports its products worldwide. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics. This segment offers advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Powertrain segment provides engine systems, fuel and exhaust management systems, hybrid electric vehicles, sensors and actuators, and transmission products. The Interior segment develops and produces information, communication, and network solutions and services for cars and commercial vehicles, such as body and security, commercial vehicle and aftermarket, infotainment and connectivity, and instrumentation and driver HMI systems. The Tires segment provides passenger and light truck equipment, commercial vehicle, and two-wheel tires for use in vehicle manufacture and replacement businesses. The ContiTech segment develops, manufactures, and markets functional parts, and intelligent components and systems made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric for the machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, automotive, and other industries. It offers air spring systems, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, and vibration control products, as well as conveyor belts and power transmission products. Continental Aktiengesellschaft serves the automotive, railway engineering, machine and plant construction, and mining industries, as well as replacement sector. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

