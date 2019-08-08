Reik & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Reik & CO. LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 105,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,697. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.