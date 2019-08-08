Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Posts Earnings Results

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RGNX traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $43.05. 8,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,576. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 14.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93. Regenxbio has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $83.45.

In related news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $264,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,237.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,400 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 51.8% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 41.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

