Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 803 Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,175 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH during the first quarter worth $9,684,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 411.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.10. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a 52-week low of $1,047.39 and a 52-week high of $1,245.55.

