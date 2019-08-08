Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 604,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after buying an additional 95,353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,482.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 556,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.03 per share, with a total value of $135,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,904.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Glenn Pushis purchased 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 91,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,381.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $29.39. 51,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,221. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

