Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REM. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of REM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $43.02. ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF has a 1 year low of $737.00 and a 1 year high of $905.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.44.

