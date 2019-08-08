Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 20.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 60.3% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 69,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 3.63. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 304.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.57 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

