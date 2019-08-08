Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.41.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.10. 954,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,819. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.