Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay C. Horgen bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $1,025,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,961.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $5,012,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.84.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

