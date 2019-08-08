Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 357,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,548,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,078,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,424,000 after purchasing an additional 464,036 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,059,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $138.41. 678,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,917,544. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.71.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

