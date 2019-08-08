Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.26. Regal Beloit also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.50 to $5.80 EPS.

NYSE:RBC traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,000. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.80.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

