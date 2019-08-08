Redwood Investments LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Medtronic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

