Redwood Investments LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,698 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.08. 393,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145,835. The company has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.