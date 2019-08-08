Redwood Investments LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $219.31. 1,717,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.21. The company has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

