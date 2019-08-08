Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC)’s stock price rose 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 628,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 483% from the average daily volume of 107,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $9.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

