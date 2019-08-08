Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) recently:

8/1/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/31/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 67 ($0.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 55 ($0.72). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 99 ($1.29) price target on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/29/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 75 ($0.98).

7/26/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/24/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/19/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 67 ($0.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/16/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 80 ($1.05).

7/12/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/9/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 58 ($0.76) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 99 ($1.29) price target on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 58 ($0.76) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 58 ($0.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 49.46 ($0.65). The company had a trading volume of 143,310,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.34. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE purchased 63,567 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 384,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £203,908.49 ($266,442.56). Insiders sold a total of 842,868 shares of company stock worth $46,588,125 in the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

