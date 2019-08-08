Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for REMY COINTREAU/ADR (REMYY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS: REMYY) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

7/22/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 2,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

