RealTract (RET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $124,294.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. RealTract has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and approximately $124,294.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

