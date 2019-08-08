Raymond James Reiterates C$8.00 Price Target for Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) received a C$8.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNE. TD Securities cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.53.

TSE BNE traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.36. 166,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,851. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$20.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $154.59 million and a P/E ratio of 27.77.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$100,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,688,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,627,159.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 115,900 shares of company stock worth $650,634.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

