Raymond James Reiterates C$3.30 Price Target for Versapay (CVE:VPY)

Versapay (CVE:VPY) has been given a C$3.30 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Versapay from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Versapay alerts:

CVE VPY traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,812. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Versapay has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$2.45.

Versapay (CVE:VPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Versapay will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Versapay

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Versapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versapay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.