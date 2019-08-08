Raymond James Cuts KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target to $11.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 million, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.87. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $25,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $101,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 199,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 97,968 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,762,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

