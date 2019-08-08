Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Trading Down 3.3%

Raven Property Group Ltd (LON:RAV) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50), 17,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.80 ($0.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.15.

Raven Property Group Company Profile (LON:RAV)

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

