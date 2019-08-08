Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,788. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Radware by 127.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

