Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Given a $42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) has been given a $42.00 target price by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RARX. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

NASDAQ RARX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.10 and a current ratio of 20.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.94. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $350,694.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $282,045.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,592.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,452 shares of company stock worth $970,463. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 330,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 454.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 338,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 123,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,024,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,939,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

