Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Lowered by First Analysis

First Analysis lowered shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. First Analysis currently has $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

QUOT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 345,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,381. The company has a market cap of $952.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 2,773 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $32,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,523 shares of company stock valued at $384,936 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 549,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 98,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

