Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Quotient Technology updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

QUOT stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. 4,391,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,020.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,523 shares of company stock worth $384,936. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quotient Technology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 143,238 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 73,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 549,206 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

