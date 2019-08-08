Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of several other reports. First Analysis lowered Quotient Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 345,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $952.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of -0.13.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,525.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,523 shares of company stock worth $384,936. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 328.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

