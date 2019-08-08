Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Quotient Technology reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

QUOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. First Analysis lowered Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Quotient Technology stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,606. The firm has a market cap of $983.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of -0.13. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,020.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,523 shares of company stock valued at $384,936. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 29.3% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 4,329,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 980,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 549,206 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $4,395,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,562,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 222,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

