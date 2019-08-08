Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,424 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.93. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.72%.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

