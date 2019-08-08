Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Danaher by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.82. 638,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.89.
In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,900 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
