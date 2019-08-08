Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Danaher by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.82. 638,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,900 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

