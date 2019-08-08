Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NCR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NCR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NCR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NCR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NCR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on shares of NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. 12,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,455. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. NCR had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 86.80%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $930,249.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

