Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $504,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,393,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,823,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 661,733 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $35.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.64 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 34.94% and a negative net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.