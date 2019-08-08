Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 155.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In other news, Director Eric M. Rychel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,996.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $251,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,810. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,431,598. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Cleveland-Cliffs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

