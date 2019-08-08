Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,417 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,078 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,278,000 after purchasing an additional 390,428 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,903,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 350,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,575,074 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,912 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.58. 96,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,960. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Longbow Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

