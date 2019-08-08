Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 23,807 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 129.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,390,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 33.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after purchasing an additional 988,705 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 93.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,683,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,273 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

IGT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 48,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,238. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

