Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 6,260 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,260 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,054 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $490,336.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,036.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,155 shares of company stock worth $5,765,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FSLR traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.41. 16,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,110. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

