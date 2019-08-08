Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204,589 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $19,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.51. 26,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $118,112.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,873,264.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,757. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho set a $70.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

