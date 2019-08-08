qiibee (QBX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $51,292.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00257547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.01204490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019116 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00090812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001957 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,031,816 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

