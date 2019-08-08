QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 1,217 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $48,874.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,438,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,265,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 74,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $780.30 million, a P/E ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

