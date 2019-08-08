Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $82.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

QTWO traded up $10.83 on Thursday, hitting $85.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29. Q2 has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -231.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director Michael J. Maples sold 44,817 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $3,188,729.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,783.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 120,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $8,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,999 shares in the company, valued at $20,780,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,354 shares of company stock worth $39,130,448. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 82.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

