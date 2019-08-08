Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $60,126.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for approximately $54.97 or 0.00473325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00261574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.01214411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020113 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00092200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002009 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,355 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

