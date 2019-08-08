Puzo Michael J Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Puzo Michael J grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.9% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,750. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.83. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

