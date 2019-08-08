Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

XBI traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.42. 96,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,975. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

