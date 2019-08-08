Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 1,936 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 137.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,017,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,332,000 after purchasing an additional 162,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.65. 2,976,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,315,203. The firm has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.